Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.96. 45,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,399. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

