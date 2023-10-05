Sweet Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in General Motors by 62.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

