Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.92. The stock had a trading volume of 437,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,881. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

