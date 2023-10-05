Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,087 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

