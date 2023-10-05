Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Sunrun stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $869,009. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

