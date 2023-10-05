StockNews.com Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $644,805.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 986,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

