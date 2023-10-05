StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64. Avinger has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

