Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Splunk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $147.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -444.42, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,558 shares of company stock worth $4,152,658. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $1,310,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 141.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

