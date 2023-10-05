Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $265.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.92.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

