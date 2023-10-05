SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.62. 602,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,639. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.