SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 353,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 81,424 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

