S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $362.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

