Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $140.77. 260,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

