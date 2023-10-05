Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $232.08 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

