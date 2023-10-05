Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.92. 745,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,531. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

