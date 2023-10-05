Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,399. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

