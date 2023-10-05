SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $36,225.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SI-BONE Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.55.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
