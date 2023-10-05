Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Garry Crole Purchases 63,863 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 63,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$30,973.56 ($19,728.38).

Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This is a boost from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.69%. Sequoia Financial Group’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

