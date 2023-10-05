Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. 609,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

