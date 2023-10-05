Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.