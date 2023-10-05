RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $107.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 410,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

