Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $488.54. 53,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

