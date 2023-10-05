Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 440,752 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,760,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $1,297,381.70.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,223.10.

On Friday, September 1st, Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $175,679.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79.

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

