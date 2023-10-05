Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,717 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $113,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 387,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

