Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,707 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $149,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.70. 245,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

