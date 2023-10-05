Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $474.46 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,011,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,735 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $474,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

LLY traded up $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $536.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The firm has a market cap of $509.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

