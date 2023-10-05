Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $297.17 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Gilead Sciences worth $297,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 678,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,198. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.96 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

