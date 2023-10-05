Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 90,818 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PDD were worth $229,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,868. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.