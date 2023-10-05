Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

RIVN opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.98. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

