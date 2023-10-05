Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.31 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

