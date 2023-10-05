Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RETA. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

