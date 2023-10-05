Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

