Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.46 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

About Professional Diversity Network

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

