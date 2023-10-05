PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) Insider William Grounds Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH – Get Free Report) insider William Grounds bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$39,500.00 ($25,159.24).

PointsBet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

