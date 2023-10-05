Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $293.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

