Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

