OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

