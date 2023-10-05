OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.95.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $457.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.98. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

