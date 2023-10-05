Newport Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 4,911,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,804,188. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

