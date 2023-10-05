Newport Capital Group LLC Takes $715,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.94. 602,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

