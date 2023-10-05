Newport Capital Group LLC Invests $10.61 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,648. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.