Newport Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 796 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,124. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $309.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.11.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
