Newport Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,734 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.01. 1,695,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.37 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

