Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

