NBT Bank N A NY Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $401.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

