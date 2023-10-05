NBT Bank N A NY Sells 695 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,424,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

