NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,496 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

