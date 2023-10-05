NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

