NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

