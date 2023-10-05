NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.